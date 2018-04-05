Pick of the Day: Valley Voices

Do you have a story to tell? Do you want to tell it in front of a bunch of people you don’t know? You’re in luck! Season 4 of Valley Voices is the place to do it. Tonight “The Silver Lining” is the theme. Listen to all sorts of stories told in five minutes by your friends and neighbors from around the Valley. The audience picks the winner, and the winner will go on to compete in this year’s Best of Valley Voices coming in October 2018. Don’t worry if you miss this one; there will be two more with different themes. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 7 p.m./show starts at 7:30 p.m. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. For contest instructions visit nepr.net.

