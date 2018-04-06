Calendar: Saturday 4/7 and Sunday 4/8

SATURDAY 4/7

MUSIC

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels and experiences. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Chris Potter Quartet: 8 p.m. $35, $25 general; Five College Students and Youth 17 and Under: $10. A world-class soloist, accomplished composer, and formidable bandleader, saxophonist Chris Potter has emerged as a leading light of his generation. UMass Fine Arts Center, 151 Presidents Dr., Amherst. 1-800-999-UMAS. facweb@acad.umass.edu.

David Grover’s Free Children’s Concert: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Elisabeth Von Trapp Concert: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh St., Turners Falls. 413 863-2585. marguerite1393@yahoo.com.

Local Vocal Chord Bowl #10: $8 – $14. 7 p.m. The Green St. Brew hosts Local Vocal Chord Bowl, with a line-up of HS, college & adult a cappella groups. Proceeds go to the N’ton & Amherst. Amherst Regional H.S. Auditorium, 21 Matoon St., Amherst. 413-586-6813. ellen@ellenaugartenphotography.com.

Moonlight Davis Sings the Music of Stevie Wonder at Next Stage: 7:30 p.m. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102. rweisel@nextstagearts.org.

South Hadley FestForward: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $25 – $50. Sliding Scale. Emerging Artist Showcase. Talented, young musicians compete for an opportunity to perform at S. Hadley’s FallsFest in July. Town Hall Ballroom, 116 Main St., South Hadley. 413-559-7752. cassandraholden@gmail.com.

The ‘The Band’ Band: 50th Anniversary of Music From Big Pink: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

The West African Kora (Harp) and Its Music: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sean Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Jones Library, 43 Amity St., Amherst. 413-259-3223. ryanj@joneslibrary.org.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

NYC Comedy Invades Amherst: 7:30 p.m. $10. The O’s, 330 Amherst Rd., Sunderland.

Okwui Okpokwasili: Poor People’s TV Room: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

The Little Mermaid: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. $20 – $40. Child and senior discounts available. An extravagant underwater adventure based on the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton. 607-339-7591. alisonklejna@gmail.com.

Springfield Central High School Presents Annie: 2 p.m. $7 – $10. Springfield Central High School, 1840 Roosevelt Ave., Springfield. 413- 426-0796. dowdellr@springfieldpublicschools.com. The Wizard Of Oz: 7:30 p.m. Bushnell Theatre/ Mortensen Hall, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford.

SUNDAY 4/8

MUSIC

An Evening with Cowboy Junkies: 7:30 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Eventide Singers Annual Benefit Concert: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Suggested Donation – $12-$15. Our essential mission is to ease the end of life’s journey through song. Join us as we celebrate 10 years of having the honor to serve our community. First Congregational Church, UCC Greenfield MA, 43 Silver St., Greenfield. 413-824-9970. cheryl@silverscreendesign.com.

Faculty-Student Chamber Music: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Featuring Reena Esmail’s own solo and ensemble works as well as music that has influenced her by Ravel and others. With the Smith College Choirs. Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

In Studio Performance with Richard LLoyd: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. $50. Sonelab, 142 Pleasant St. (park behind building. entrance). Easthampton.

Kirtan with Dave Russell: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $12 to $20 requested donation but not required. Call and response singing of simple Sanskrit chants from gentle (like being hugged) to totally rocking. Let the mind take a backseat to the heart! The Yoga Sanctuary, Thornes Market, 150 Main St., Northampton. 413-374-0789. dave@daverussellkirtan.com.

Richard Lloyd, Television, In Studio Performance: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. $20. Sonelab, Easthampton.

UMass Faculty Concert: Nadine Shank & Friends #4, More Illustrious Alumni: 4:30 p.m. The Department of Music and Dance presents Nadine Shank with alumni guests. Bezanson Recital Hall, FAC, 151 Presidents Dr., Amherst. 413-577-2154. mlonghi@umass.edu.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Sea Tea Improv’s All-Ages Family Show!: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum Street, Hartford.

Isle of Dogs: Showtimes: 11:10 a.m, 1:50 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:10 p.m., and 9:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

