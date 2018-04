Who doesn’t want to support the arts in public schools? On Saturday, April 7, you can. Watch nine great a cappella groups sing for music and arts enrichment in the Amherst and Northampton public school systems. Proceeds will be divided between the two and will be earmarked for music and arts education. You can’t beat that with a stick. Tickets can be purchased at various local businesses and are $8 to $14. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Amherst Regional High School, 21 Matoon St., Amherst.

