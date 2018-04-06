Pick of the Day 4/8: Isle of Dogs at Amherst Cinema

Something terrible has happened in Megasaki City! An executive decree has exiled all pets to a vast garbage dump called Trash Island. Well, no young boy worth his salt would let that stand, and 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a little prop plane to find his bodyguard dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, Atari begins “an epic journey that will effect the fate of his home, Megasaki City and the whole Prefecture–because it is Japan. Wes Anderson’s stop action feature is at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Showtimes: 11:10 a.m, 1:50 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:10 p.m., and 9:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

