Calendar: Monday 4/9 – Wednesday 4/11

MONDAY 4/9

MUSIC

Tommy Castro and The Painkillers: The Iron Horse: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Facing the Surge: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. A 25-min. film showing the costs of sea level rise for the people of Norfolk VA. and the largest US naval base. Discussion and refreshments to follow. Forbes Library Community Room, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-586-8885. butleresl@gmail.com.

Movie Monday: 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Free. Come enjoy cult & classic movies, TV, & concert footage on our 16’ screen & sweet house sound system. Bring a friend, have a drink, and enjoy. The Stone Church. Brattleboro. 802-579-9960. siriusfunster@gmail.com.

We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show: 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual – and totally free! – “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. info@happiervalley.com.

TUESDAY 4/10

MUSIC

Amherst A Better Chance Gospel Choir Concert: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. A Dontion of $20 will be appreciated. Four ensembles: Amherst Area Gospel Choir, ARHS Chorale, Hampshire Young People’s Chorus, & Resurrect Gospel Choir at Amherst College. Grace Episcopal Church, 14 Boltwood Ave., Amherst. wendymkohler@gmail.com.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5. Scott Mullett memorial concert and jam session featuring dozens of great jazz musicians from all over New England. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY 4/11

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. All ages, free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Beatnik Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Open Mic at the Ashfield Lake House, 2nd Wednesday of every month. Poetry, music, art, writings, readings, presentations, rants. Open to everyone! The Ashfield Lake House, 141 Buckland Rd., Ashfield. 413-628-0158. beatnik.openmic@gmail.com.

Creacion Latin Big Band (Always Free): 7 p.m. Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday. 10-piece big band w/ Frances Rahaim plays salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, son, bolero. Open dance floor! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Guitar Orchestra & Latin American Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $5 – $10. $5 for students/seniors and $10 for adults. Alumni Recital Hall, Redfern Arts Center, 90 Wyman Way, Keene. 603-358-2168. kscmusic@keene.edu.

Jesse Cook: 7:30 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Music in the Noon Hour: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Jiayan Sun, piano, Joel Pitchon, violin, and Volcy Pelletier will perform Schubert’s majestic and touching Piano Trio in Bb Major. Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

Open Mic at the Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Listening room for a dinner crowd. the harp irish pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Wednesday Tunes Series: Lonely Whale: 7 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Open Mic 7-10: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St, Easthampton.

Screaming Females, Thou, HIRS: 7:30 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. 25th Anniversary Season. UMass Amherst Flavin Family Auditorium (SOM 137), 121 President’s Dr., Amherst. 413-545-2341. shimpach@umass.edu.

