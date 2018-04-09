Valley Advocate Podcast: Tahirah Amatul-Wadud discusses her historic candidacy for Congress

A woman, an African American, and a Muslim, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud’s candidacy for the First Congressional District of Massachusetts makes her a first for the district in a couple respects. But for her, the campaign is about representing interests of the people of the district, something she accuses her opponent, longtime Congressman Richard Neal, of taking for granted.

Neal and Amatul-Wadud will face off in the Democratic Primary on Sept. 4. Amatul-Wadud talks about her support of single-payer, her pledge to forego special interest money, and her thoughts on gun control.

