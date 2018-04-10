Pick of the Day 4/10: A Better Chance Gospel Choir Concert in Amherst

Tonight, Grace Episcopal Church in Amherst will host the Better Chance Gospel Choir Concert. Choirs include the Amherst Area Gospel Choir, the Amherst Regional High School Chorale, the Hampshire Young People’s Chorus, and the Resurrect Gospel Choir at Amherst College. You’re welcome to light refreshments from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. prior to the show in the Connector. You’ll get a chance to the Amherst A Better Chance Scholars and the Resident Directors. A Better Chance’s website describes the program as “a national residential high school program which prepares academically talented and highly motivated African American, Latino, Asian, and Native American students from educationally underserved school districts for college and future leadership roles in the broader community.” Some of these young men have come from as far away as New Mexico and Arkansas. “The ABC Program depends on proceeds of the annual ABC Walk each fall to maintain this high successful residential model.” You can help out with a $20 donation at tonight’s event, but anyone who can only go to help celebrate the program through music is welcome! The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church, 14 Boltwood Ave., Amherst. 413-256-6754.

