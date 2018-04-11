Events Calendar: Thursday 4/12- Sunday 4/15

THURSDAY 4/12

MUSIC

Live Music!: Wyld Nightz: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music with Luke Baillargeon in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Open Mic Night at The Taproom Hadley: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd. Suite C, Hadley. 618-889-4831. Joe@thetaproomhadley.com.

Ìrìn Àjò — Odyssey of a Dream — An African Opera: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. MHC & Five College students. $10 – $15. Free to Five College Students with ID. A world premiere opera by Bode Omojola . Chapin Auditorium, 50 College St., South Hadley. 413-538-2306. cwrobles@mtholyoke.edu.

Silk Road Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. $10- $45. The Silk Road Ensemble is an extraordinary collection of virtuosi, versed in the music of Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Fine Arts Center, 151 Presidents Dr., Amherst. 1-800-999-UMAS. facbox@umass.edu.

Steve Earle & The Dukes: 8 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Steven Curtis Chapman – Show Hope Volunteer – SCC SOLO: 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Pioneer Valley Christian Academy, 965 Plumtree Rd., Springfield.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

DEFA Presents: Stars: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Westhampton Afternoon Movie: 1:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Free. Please call the library for the title. Westhampton Public Library, 1 North Rd., Westhampton. 413-527-5386. westhampton@cwmars.org.

The Act of Waiting: Senior Dance Concert: Thesis dance concert 13, 14, 8 p.m. Hallie Flanagan Studio, Smith College, Northampton. smith.edu/smitharts.

FRIDAY 4/13

MUSIC

1220 Band: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Bella’s Bartok w/ Madusa’s Disco: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $15. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

David Lindley: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Formula 5 / Goose / The Basement Cats: 8:30 p.m. $10 – $13. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Fridave the 13th: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Join #doubledoseof dave for an enchanting yet spooky evening of keyboards, basses, beers, best friends, and duets of songs you’ll likely recognize. The Taproom, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Suite C, Hadley.

Hu: Sound of Soul: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sound of Soul Event, every 2nd Friday. People of all beliefs are welcome. 67 Conz St., Northampton. 413-584-5327.

Johnny Memphis Band: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Free. Johnny Memphis Band at 8:00, The Fawns at 9:30, Julia Russo at 7:30 p.m.. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. http://www.luthiers-coop.com.

Real Estate at the Pearl Street Ballroom: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Pearl St. Nightclub, 10 Pearl St., Northampton.

Ìrìn Àjò — Odyssey of a Dream — An African Opera: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10 – $15. Free to Five College Students with ID. A world premiere opera by Bode Omojola — a story of emigration, adaptation, and survival, with acclaimed soloists and MHC & Five College students. Mount Holyoke College, Chapin Auditorium, 50 College St., South Hadley.

Robin Shuster/Moon Power/Debra/Nanny/Strawberry Runners: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Free. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

UU Arts Night Out: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Bobby D presents a night of valley folk music. Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, 220 Main St., Northampton. 413-527-1900. periodyssey1876@gmail.com.

Vermont Jazz Center Presents Solo Jazz Piano Festival: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Vermont Jazz Center, 72 Cotton Mill Hill, Brattleboro.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Late Nights: Brain Damage: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

An Evening with David Sedaris: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

The Act of Waiting: Senior Dance Concert: 8 p.m. $10 general; $5 students and seniors. Thesis dance concert April 12, 13, 14. Hallie Flanagan Studio Theatre, Smith College, Northampton. smith.edu/smitharts.

NEYT presents: The Laramie Project, directed by Hallie Flower: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

SATURDAY 4/14

MUSIC

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Celil Refik Kaya, Classical Guitar: 7:30 p.m. Master class seminar April 15, 9:30-11:30 a.m. The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W Bay Rd., Amherst. carlemuseum.org.

F. Alex Johnson At Fort Hill Brewery: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Independent Music Award winning guitarist and Colorway frontman performs three hours of music in one of the valley’s most inviting venues. Free. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton. 413-203-5754. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Floyd Patterson: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Impulse Ensemble with Aura Shards: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Jonathan Edwards: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Katherine First and the Kitchen Party: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Free. Katherine First & The Kitchen Party bring Celtic, Cape Breton, Bluegrass, and Appalachian together in a celebration of traditional music for all ages. No cover charge but please stay for dinner. Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main St., Haydenville. 413-268-7757.

Luthier’s Jazz Night: 5:45 p.m. – 11 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Mtali Shaka Banda Oneness Project: 7:30 p.m. $10 – $13. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Northampton Community Music Center Family Concert Series: In the Nick of Time: 11 a.m. $5. The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Rd., Amherst.

Patty Larkin’s CD release concert at Next Stage: 7:30 p.m. $22/advance; $25/door. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102. rweisel@nextstagearts.org.

UMass Amherst Music Annual Saxophone Festival & Competition: 7:30 p.m. $10 general; $5 students and seniors. Special performance by the UMass Wind Ensemble. Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, UMass, Amherst. 413-545-2511, fineartscenter.com.

Vermont Jazz Center Presents Solo Jazz Piano Festival: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Vermont Jazz Center, 72 Cotton Mill Hill, Brattleboro.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Moth Mainstage: 7:30 p.m. $0 – $35. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St.,

