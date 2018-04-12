Pick of the Day 4/12: Irin Ajo at Mount Holyoke College

Ìrìn Àjò is a world premiere opera by Bode Omojola. It’s about Káyò̩dé, a Nigerian engineer who immigrates to the United States in search of a better life. His parents in Nigeria now look up to him to take care of them and other members of his family back home. Kayode’s story is spoken and sung in English and Yoruba. Composed and written by Bode Omojola, the four-act opera will be performed by Mount Holyoke College/Five College students and invited professionals. Tonight and tomorrow evening at 8 p.m. Mount Holyoke College, 50 College St., South Hadley. 413-538-2306.

