Staff picks: Ingmar Bergman, Katherine First, and Mtali Shaka Banda

Ingmar Bergman’s Persona // SUNDAY, APRIL 15

It’s tax time and to increase your psychological stressors, check out Ingmar Bergman’s film Persona. Amherst Cinema has been celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Swedish master’s birth. Hooray! Persona is another trippy Bergmanian piece wrought with WTFs. Liv Ullmann plays Elisabet, an actress who, without reason, has gone mute. Bibi Andersson’s, character, Alma, is the exact opposite; a loquacious nurse hired to take care of Ullmann at a remote cottage. That’s when the single white female stuff hits the fan. Terrible secrets, covert plans, and downright insanity mix to make this movie a total head-scratcher. If you miss the experimental prologue you’re probably better for it. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity Street, Amherst. 2 p.m. showing.

– Gina Beavers

Katherine First & The Kitchen party at Bread Euphoria // SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Katherine First and the Kitchen Party is a rip-roaring good time in a great venue with great pizza. You can’t lose! Katherine First is a Valley fiddle favorite who plays a mix of genres with her band, including Celtic and bluegrass. Bread Euphoria hosts a band every Saturday night in their new event room where you can also get some of the best pizza in the Valley, plus beer and wine. Make sure to get there early because the back room fills up fast and no one wants to leave once they’re having such a good time! Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main St., Haydenville. 6 p.m., 413-268-7757.

– Meg Bantle

Mtali Shaka Banda Oneness Project at The Parlor Room // SATURDAY, APRIL 14

Mtali Shaka Banda combines an eclectic mix of genres — hip hop, soul, jazz, R&B, funk, and gospel with his Oneness Project. The group released its debut record, Rites of Passage, in December 2017 and now is set to play the Parlor Room stage in Northampton on April 14. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. 7:30 p.m., $10.

– Chris Goudreau

<a href="http://mtalibanda.bandcamp.com/album/rites-of-passage">Rites Of Passage by Mtali Shaka Banda</a>

