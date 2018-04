According to artist Barbara Hadden, you’re just as likely to see her painting a house as you are painting a portrait. Hadden’s approach to art is informed by her practical and thoughtful demeanor, as well as her experience in the outdoors.

Discussing her final show at the Oxbow Gallery, Title Nine, Hadden talks about her thoughts on the male and female form, as well as an abandoned attempt to hike the Long Trail in Vermont.

