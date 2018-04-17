Pick of the Day 4/17: Hawktail at the Parlor Room

Hawktail, an exciting acoustic group, describes themselves this way: “Haas Kowert Tice brought on mandolinist Dominick Leslie to form Hawktail. Music fans will recognize them from their various other outfits (Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still, A Prairie Home Companion) and enjoy this unique instrumental offering.” They like to keep it simple. They new release, Unless, will hit the shelves on May 11. They’ll be at the Parlor Room tonight, 32 Masonic Street, Northampton. Show starts at 7 p.m.

