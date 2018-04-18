Best Local TV personality 2018 – Dave Madsen

Dave Madsen has been in television and radio for 48 years, 26 of which were at Western Mass News. Born and raised in Southampton, Madsen started at radio station WHMP, worked there for 10 years, and then got into TV in 1979. “I always wanted to work in media, whether it was radio or television,” he says. “I go into work on a given afternoon and anything can happen. I never have to watch the clock. The time flies.” Madsen says he takes what he does seriously, but he also looks for spots to have some fun.