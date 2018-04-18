Best Tourist destination in southern Vermont 2018 – Downtown Brattleboro

By - Apr 18, 2018

http://www.brattleboro.com
With live music every Thursday night, weekly yoga classes, African drum and dance classes every Wednesday, and monthly Irish music sessions, it’s no wonder that Downtown Brattleboro is a favorite tourist destination of southern Vermont. There is tons of shopping to be done. No matter what you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it among the dozens of shops downtown. Shopping not your thing? Grab a bite at Peter Haven’s Restaurant or Mocha Joe’s Cafe. You can’t help but enjoy the Bratt!

2nd Place

Mount Snow

3rd Place

Vermont Country Store

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

