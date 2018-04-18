Best Tourist destination in the Berkshires 2018 – Tanglewood

Nestled in the beautiful Berkshire Hills, Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is marked by acres of well-groomed grounds and great music. The space is dotted with stages and music halls big and small, which draw audiences who huddle around picnic baskets on Tanglewood’s rolling green lawns. The organization will soon be home of the Tanglewood Learning Institute, to be opened in 2019. That will be housed in a new multi-use, multi-season four-building complex designed to support the performance and rehearsal activities of the Tanglewood Music Center. The institute will offer education and enrichment programs designed to enhance the patron experience.