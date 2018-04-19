Calendar: Thursday 4/19 – Sunday 4/22

THURSDAY 4/19

MUSIC

Bill Charlap Trio: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Dirk Quinn Band w/ The Franz Robert Quartet: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Live Italian music with Luke Baillargeon in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Open Mic Night at The Taproom Hadley: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Suite C, Hadley. 618-889-4831. Joe@thetaproomhadley.com.

Palm: 8:30 p.m. $15 – $18. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Rigoletto (Liceu, 2017): 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $12 Senior/$14 General. Giuseppe Verdi, with Javier Camarena and a wonderful stage direction. From the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, 2017. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., The Village Commons, South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

Signature Sounds Presents: JD McPherson: 8 p.m. $20 adv/ $25 door. JD McPherson and HiStyle Records present traditional Rhythm & Blues and Rock n’ Roll with fresh, exciting songwriting. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

TAR2F!, An Irreverent Musical Comedy: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

FRIDAY 4/20

MUSIC

After The Gig Fest 2018: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

CO2: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. Live music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. Info@logcabin-delaney.com.

David Bartley’s House Party: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. David Bartley plays piano and sings blues and jazz. Musician friends are invited to bring their ax or voice and a tune to join the fun. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. Dbartley123@gmail.com.

Flathead Rodeo Rides Again!: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Free. Flathead Rodeo is back at The Harp Irish Pub to reinfect the house with a healthy dose of rockabilly and roots music. Come on down! The Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., Amherst.

High Holidaze with Strange Machines & Outer Stylie: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. $12. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Janiva Magness / Plus: Eva Cappelli at the Iron Horse: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Entertainment/IHEG, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Pulp Poetry Slam & Music Open Mic: 7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation. Pulp Slam makes space for honest, breathtaking poets & musicians. Twice a month Pulp has a poetry slam, poetry feature, & open mic. The Roost, 1 Market St., Northampton. pulppoetryslam@gmail.com.

The Skatalites w/Dave Noonan’s Green Island: 8:30 p.m. $20 – $25. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Smith College Orchestra: Spring Concert: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Performing Arias by Esmail, with music by Johannes Brahms and others. Free. Sweeney Concert Hall, 122 Green St., Northampton. Artsinfo@smith.edu.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Free. A few ukulele’s to borrow. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. Luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

ARC CITY ANGELS at THE TANK for an ALL AGES show!: 7 p.m. $8.71. The Tank American Legion Post #185, 478 Springfield St., Agawam.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Late Nights: Dune: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

TLB presets “The Ballad of Philip Andre“: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. “The Ballad…” explores the life and career of Mickey Rourke. Themes of aging, stardom and failure are examined through dance & film. $20. City Hall Auditorium, 536 Dwight St., Holyoke. noel@legiblebodies.com.

Paintbox Theatre presents: The Box: 1 p.m. $7.50 – $8. The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Rd., Amherst.

The Capitol Steps 2018 Spring Break Tour: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The Capitol Steps bring their new evening of political satire, music, and comedy to town. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton. 413-584-9032 ext. 105. boxoffice@aomtheatre.com.

TPOP presents “THE PRODIGAL COW AND 9 OTHER SHORT PLAYS“: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $12. Berkshire Community College – K111, 1350 West St., Pittsfield.

SATURDAY 4/21

MUSIC

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels and experiences. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

After The Gig Fest 2018: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Amherst College Chorus and Glee Club: 5 p.m. Free. Joint concert featuring Forrest Pierce’s 2010 All-Night Vigil of Rabi’a al-Adawiyya with cello, A Dedication with text by Emily Dickinson. Buckley Recital Hall, 53 College St., Amherst. 413-542-2195. Concerts@amherst.edu.

Beau Sasser’s Escape Plan: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Brattleboro Pub Sing: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. Pub songs, work songs, sea shanties, traditional, etc. Led by Tony Barrand & Amanda Witman. All are welcome. McNeill’s Brewery, 90 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Brattleboropubsing@gmail.com.

Cantrip and Lindsay Straw at Next Stage: 7:30 p.m. $20/adv; $24/door. Next Stage presents Cantrip and Lindsay Straw traditional and contemporary Celtic music. Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102. Rweisel@nextstagearts.org.

COMIENZO: Flamenco Tablao: 7 p.m. $20 – $35. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue: 7:30 p.m. $27.50 – $34.50. CityStage, 1 Columbus Ctr., Springfield.

Kyle Langlois: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. Live music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. Info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Lonesome Ace Stringband: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Palmer Historical & Cultural Center, 2072 Main St., Three Rivers.

Melissa Ferrick: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Rigoletto (Liceu, 2017): 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. $12 Senior/$14 General. Giuseppe Verdi, with Javier Camarena and a wonderful stage direction. From the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, 2017. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., The Village Commons, South Hadley. 413-533-3456. Info@towertheaters.com.

SUNDAY 4/22

MUSIC

After The Gig Fest 2018: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Che Malambo (Argentine dance company): 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Concerts on the Canal with Mary Hubbell: 1 p.m. Mary Hubbell, sopranoPeter Shea, baritoneMonica Jakuc Leverett, piano.Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670.

Eroica Trio: 3 p.m. $32 – $36. Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Rd., Storrs. 860-486-4226. Caitlin.fahey@uconn.edu.

Kirtan with Dave Russell: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $12 to $20. Call and response singing of simple Sanskrit chants from– gentle to totally rocking. Let the mind take a backseat to the heart! The Yoga Sanctuary, Thornes Market, 150 Main St., Northampton. 413-374-0789. dave@daverussellkirtan.com.

Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem Earth Day Concert: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. $25. 18 and under $10. Earth Day string band concert. Benefits Whately’s Town Hall Fund. Tickets at whatelyhistorical.org. Whately Congregational Church, 177 Chestnut Plain Rd., Whately. 413-665-4638. Info@whatelyhistorical.org.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Pearl Street Nightclub, 10 Pearl St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Ingmar Bergman: Cries and Whispers: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Billy Budd in the Breadbox: The Story of Herman Melville and Eleanor: 11:30 a.m. $5.50 – $6.50. The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W Bay Rd., Amherst. 413-559-6336.

TAR2F!, An Irreverent Musical Comedy: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

TPOP presents “THE PRODIGAL COW AND 9 OTHER SHORT PLAYS“: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. $12. Berkshire Community College – K111, 1350 West St., Pittsfield.

