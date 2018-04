Ok. My two very best friends tease me about my love of the sci-fi movie Dune. So it’s not an Oscar winner but it is all kinds of fun and engaging. I mean, a young Kyle McLaughlin is always a good start. Throw in Sting, some space palace intrigue, the SPICE melange, and sand worms big enough to ride, and you’ve got an epic adventure ready for cult status. That all makes for a late night classic at Amherst Cinema. 28 Amity St., Amherst. – Gina Beavers.

