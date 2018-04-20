Pick of the Day 4/21: The Ballad of Philip Andre…

If you’ve followed the long strange trip that is Mickey Rourke’s life, The Ballad of Philip Andre will ring a bell. The Legible Bod(ies)’s The Ballad of Philip Andre, is loosely based on the life and career of Mickey Rourke. The troupe will explore the themes of violence, aging, and vulnerability as the company uses “a unique fusion of modern dance, boxing, film and spoken word.” The dance troupe has collaborated with photographer and filmmaker Jeffrey Byrnes as they chronicle Rourke’s celebrity “in their one of a kind print publication produced in conjunction with the performance.” 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Massachusetts International Festival of Arts. Tickets are $20. Holyoke City Hall, 536 Dwight St.

