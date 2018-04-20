Pick of the Day 4/22: After the Gig Fest in Easthampton

Have you ever heard of “a weekend-long DIY/punk fest full of bands, workshops, and skill shares?” Well you have now; After the Gig is at the Flywheel in Easthampton, and 100% of what you pay will be split between the Pioneer Valley Workers Center and Flywheel Arts Collective. The weekend is described as one of creativity, activism, and radicalism. The goal is to bring these things “to life beyond just the shows we go go and things we say we believe in and want to do.” The Fest started Friday, but you can still catch it. Head over to the Flywheel for a little creative activism. You can pay $25, $30, or $35 for your weekend pass. Flywheel Arts Collective, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

