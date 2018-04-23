Calendar Monday 4/23- Thursday 4/26

MONDAY 4/23

MUSIC

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse Music Hall: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Entertainment/IHEG, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Music Mondays Cafe ~ Berkshire Hills Music Academy Troupe: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Music Mondays return to Gaylord Library April 23 and will showcase the Berkshire Hills Music Academy’s Troupe. Admission is $10 adults / $5 students. Gaylord Memorial Library, 47 College St., South Hadley. 413-250-3540. Anzfam4@gmail.com.

Open-mic night: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863- 2866. Voobooking@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show: 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual – and totally free! – “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Free. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. Info@happiervalley.com.

TUESDAY 4/24

MUSIC

Alan Doyle: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NYC based saxophonist Tim Armacost will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. $5. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Rigoletto (Liceu, 2017): 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. $12 Senior/$14 General.Giuseppe Verdi, with Javier Camarena. From the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona, 2017. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., The Village Commons, South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

STAFE/FILM/DANCE

NEPR Presents: Brad Mehldau Trio: 7:30 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St, Northampton.

Science on Screen: Call of the Forest: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St, Amherst.

WEDNESDAY 4/25

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Creacion Latin Big Band: 7 p.m. 20-piece big band w/ Frances Rahaim plays salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, son, bolero. Open dance floor! FREE every 1st and 3rd Wednesday. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. Hawksandreed.com.

Cut Chemist at The Peal Street Clubroom: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Pearl Street Nightclub, 10 Pearl St., Northampton.

Open Mic at the Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. listening room for a dinner crowd…great food, drin, .and sound. The harp irish pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst.

Dalereynolds@live.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. Hawksandreed.com.

Open Mic 7-10: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Ingmar Bergman: Cries and Whispers: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Film Lives. Free. UMass Amherst Flavin Family Auditorium (SOM 137), 121 President’s Dr., Amherst. 413-545-2341. Shimpach@umass.edu.

Three Films on the Poor People’s Campaign, 1968 and 2018: 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Films about the original and revived Poor People’s Movements followed by discussion of how area people can support this movement. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. Ferguson3638@gmail.com.

Machine de Cirque: 7:30 p.m. $10 – $40. After five men survive the apocalypse, their only hope is to build a machine that will help them find other survivors. UMass Fine Arts Center, 151 Presidents Dr., Amherst. 1-800-999-UMAS. Facbox@umass.edu.

THURSDAY 4/26

MUSIC

BaR Rated Trivia: 8 p.m. Free. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford.

CLICK Music Presents Chris Haynes & Friends: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $12, Door Sales: $15; service fees apply. Join accordionist, pianist and composer Christopher Haynes and friends for an evening varying in style from Celtic to Jazz, Balkan and Classical! Advanced Sales: CLICK Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. 413-570-0040. info@clickworkspace.org.

Congo Sanchez w/ Rhythm Incorporated: 8:30 p.m. $12 advance / $15 day of show. Downtempo, reggae, hip-hop and funk music. Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Dan Daniels Band: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. The Dan Daniels Band featuring the original music of Dan from his four CD’s with a crack band (Don Lacharite, Shawn Gundersen and a possible guest. The Luthier’s Coop, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. 413-204-7334. ddan9@comcast.net.

Live Music: Rear Defrosters: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Live Italian music with Luke Baillargeon in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Music Performance: Jazz Ensemble I/Studio Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. $5 – $10. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst. 413-545-2511. music@music.umass.edu.

Open Mic Night at The Taproom Hadley: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Suite C, Hadley. 618-889-4831. Joe@thetaproomhadley.com.

Rooney // Alger // Brashear: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

They Might Be Giants: 8 p.m. $30 – $35. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

The Thursday Experiment: 7:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Thursday Experiment, hosted by Bonnie Kane, presents the cutting edge of improvising and experimental music, with new shows monthly. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

White Rope (NY)//Chemical Bags// Gabe’s Band: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

WMass Songwriters Collaborative Songwriter Showcase: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. WMSC Songwriter showcase at Nadim‘s, 1390 Main St., Springfield. Ray Mason, Jim Henry, Cliff Eberhart, Louise Mosrie, Alex Johnson. Nadim’s, 1390 Main St., Springfield. Sparkieallison@charter.net.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

A Place for Madness: 7 p.m. Historic Northampton, 46 Bridge St., Northampton.

Bellwether: Black Mother w/ Director Khalik Allah in person: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

$5 Comedy Garage: Shane Torres: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Men On Boats: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $5 – $10. True(ish) history of an 1869 expedition to chart the course of the Colorado River. Theatre 14, Smith College, 122 Green St., Northampton. 413-585-3222. artsinfo@smith.edu.

TAR2F! An Irreverent Musical Comedy: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $25 general; $20 students and seniors. Musical comedy by Jeff Olmsted, was adapted from Molière’s Tartuffe. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. silverthornetheater.org.

Related Posts