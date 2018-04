“Raw power,” “emotional complexity,” and “vibrant,” are words that have been used to describe Ana Popovic’s sound. She’s a singer and guitar slinger and she’ll be at the Iron Horse tonight. Big Blues Bender says, “Popovic is one of most exciting Blues performers you’ll witness with a universal expression of joyous abandon and ecstatic pleasure.” Well okay, then. Check her out. Tickets are $25. Iron Horse, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Related Posts