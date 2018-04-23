Podcast: Monte Belmonte plays wine therapist to Advocate staffers

WRSI Morning Host Monte Belmonte was recently voted this year’s best radio personality in the Advocate’s Best of the Valley Readers’ Poll, and is probably best known for walking dozens of miles to raise money for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in his annual Monte’s March.

He’s also one heck of a wine columnist. Join Meg Bantle and Gina Beavers as they probe Monte’s wine knowledge and he recommends the perfect wine for them. Monte’s wine column, called Monte Belmonte Wines, appears every two weeks.

