Pick of the Day 2/24: Call of the Forest at Amherst Cinema

For the love trees! Call of the Forest is a 2017 documentary that sounds the alarm bells about deforestation around the globe. The brilliant scientist Diana Beresford-Kroeger explores how our health and the health of the Earth depends on the state of our forests. She travels across the globe to explore the science and the challenges of restoring the eco-system. The movie’s site describes Beresford-Kroeger’s mission: “She shares the amazing stories behind the history and legacy of these ancient forests while also explaining the science of trees and the irreplaceable roles they play in protecting and feeding the planet.”

“Trees provide food, create medicine, and most importantly, provide life-giving oxygen. Without trees and their ability to capture carbon dioxide, our living breathable atmosphere would cease to exist on our planet.” Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

