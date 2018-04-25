Pick of the Day 4/25: Faces Places/Visages Villages

It’s the closing night of the Multicultural Film Festival at UMass. Tonight’s film is a special treat.

89-year old French New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda and acclaimed 33-year-old French photographer JR co-direct Faces Places/Visages Villages. This documentary follows the pair as they travel through French villages meeting and talking to local folks in JR’s photo truck. Together they create giant-sized portraits of some of the people they meet and display them on houses, barns, storefronts and trains. Faces Places documents not only their trip and the resulting art, but also the tender, quirky, and unlikely friendship that develops along the way. Rated 99 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, Faces Places won the Golden Eye at Cannes, an Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary Feature, and was a 2018 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary. Agnès Varda was awarded an Honorary Oscar in 2017 for lifetime achievement. The film will be introduced by UMass’ Barry Spence. 7:30 p.m. at UMass Amherst. 137 Isenberg School of Management.

