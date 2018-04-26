Local Calendar: Thursday 4/26 – Sunday 4/29

THURSDAY 4/26

MUSIC

Big Woods Voices Benefit Concert: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro.

CLICK Music Presents Chris Haynes & Friends: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $12, Door Sales: $15; service fees apply. Join accordionist, pianist and composer Christopher Haynes and friends for an evening varying in style from Celtic to Jazz, Balkan and Classical! Advanced Sales: CLICK Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. 413-570-0040. info@clickworkspace.org.

Congo Sanchez w/ Rhythm Incorporated: 8:30 p.m. $12 advance / $15 day of show. Downtempo, reggae, hip-hop and funk music. Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Dan Daniels Band: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. The Dan Daniels Band featuring the original music of Dan from his four CD’s with a crack band (Don Lacharite, Shawn Gundersen and a possible guest. The Luthier’s Coop, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. 413-204-7334. ddan9@comcast.net.

Live Music: Rear Defrosters: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Live Italian music with Luke Baillargeon in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Music Performance: Jazz Ensemble I/Studio Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. $5 – $10. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst. 413-545-2511. music@music.umass.edu.

Open Mic Night at The Taproom Hadley: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Suite C, Hadley. 618-889-4831. Joe@thetaproomhadley.com.Rooney // Alger // Brashear: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

They Might Be Giants: 8 p.m. $30 – $35. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

The Thursday Experiment: 7:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Thursday Experiment, hosted by Bonnie Kane, presents the cutting edge of improvising and experimental music, with new shows monthly. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

White Rope (NY)//Chemical Bags// Gabe’s Band: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

WMass Songwriters Collaborative Songwriter Showcase: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. WMSC Songwriter showcase at Nadim‘s, 1390 Main St., Springfield. Ray Mason, Jim Henry, Cliff Eberhart, Louise Mosrie, Alex Johnson. Nadim’s, 1390 Main St., Springfield. Sparkieallison@charter.net.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILMDANCE

A Place for Madness: 7 p.m. Historic Northampton, 46 Bridge St., Northampton.

Bellwether: Black Mother w/ Director Khalik Allah in person: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Silenced: Premiere screening Greenfield Garden Cinemas with 2 showings. Tickets: gardencinemas.net/movie/silenced. 6:30 or 8:30 viewing.

Men On Boats: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $5 – $10. True(ish) history of an 1869 expedition to chart the course of the Colorado River. Theatre 14, Smith College, 122 Green St., Northampton. 413-585-3222. artsinfo@smith.edu.

TAR2F! An Irreverent Musical Comedy: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $25 general; $20 students and seniors. Musical comedy by Jeff Olmsted, was adapted from Molière’s Tartuffe. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. silverthornetheater.org.

FRIDAY 4/27

MUSIC

An Evening with Eileen Jewell: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

An Intimate Evening with Lisa Leizman, Peter Blanchette and Company: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $25. Northampton Community Arts Trust Building, 33 Hawley St., Northampton.

Caitlin Canty: 7 p.m. $20 – $25. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Cameron Carpenter: 8 p.m. $35, $25, $20 5College Students and Youth 17 and Under: $10. Cameron Carpenter is smashing the stereotypes of organists and organ music, all the while generating international acclaim unprecedented in his field. UMass Fine Arts Center, 151 Presidents Dr., Amherst. 1-800-999-UMAS. facbox@umass.edu.

Gaslight Tinkers: 8 p.m. $10 advance – $13 day of show. Joyously danceable blend of global rhythms around a core of traditional New England old time and Celtic fiddle music. Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Jake Manzi: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Jonathan Edwards: 8 p.m. Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Rd. W. Norfolk.

Leo and Paul: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. Live Irish music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Remo Drive: 8 p.m. $13 adv/ $15 door. DSP Northampton Presents:Remo Drivew/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Free. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Rumi Love Bath: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $10 – $25. A celebration of Rumi’s poetry: read, sung, and danced as communal prayer/meditation. Music by Su Eaton. Bring your favorite Rumi poem to share. Montague Common Hall, 34 Main St., Montague. 413-348-2385. artandsoul.wm@gmail.com.

Serious Play Fringe Fundraising Performance: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $18, $15 for students and seniors, all $20 at the door. Serious Play presents 3 fundraising shows for exchange with Edinburgh Fringe Festival, featuring The Red Guitar and DO IT NOW: Manual Override. The Shea Theater, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413-588-7439. seriousplaytheatre@gmail.com.

Late Nights: Predator: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Neither Wolf Nor Dog: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. $8.25 – $10.25. Adapted from the novel, the story follows an author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life by a 95 year old Lakota elder. Matinee (all shows before 6 PM) and Adult Evening. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

The 39 Steps: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. Donations are appreciated. American International College/Griswold Theatre, 1000 State St., Springfield. 413-654-1486. frank.borrelli@aic.edu.

Bud Light Presents Stand Up Comedy Series: Comedian Tom Papa: 7:30 p.m. $34. CityStage, 1 Columbus Ctr., Springfield.

PVPA/Eileen Fisher Fashion Show: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Free. Collaborative Fashion Show featuring Eileen Fisher Renew garments upcycled by students from PVPA’s Mixed Media Wearable Art and Fashion classes. Eileen Fisher Store, 24 Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-552-1580 ext. 226. lcappello@pvpa.org.

Dance Performance: Junior Choreography Dance Projects: $5 – $10. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst. 413-577-2154. music@music.umass.edu.

The Laramie Cycle: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

The Lily’s Revenge: A Flowergory Manifold: 6:30 p.m. $15 general; $5 students, seniors. Multimedia extravaganza by performance artist Taylor Mac. Curtain Theater, UMass FAC, Amherst. 413-545 2511, fineartscenter.com.

Men On Boats: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $5 – $10. True(ish) history of an 1869 expedition to chart the course of the Colorado River. Theatre 14, Smith College, 122 Green St., Northampton. 413-585-3222. artsinfo@smith.edu.

TAR2F!, An Irreverent Musical Comedy: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $25 general; $20 students and seniors. Musical comedy by Jeff Olmsted, was adapted from Molière’s Tartuffe. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. silverthornetheater.org.

SATURDAY 4/28

MUSIC

A Tribute to the Music of John Denver featuring Jim Curry & his band: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Advance Tickets $20 At the door $25. Tribute artist Jim Curry makes a rare New England appearance at the Gill-Montague Education Fund Annual Gala. Turners Falls High School Theater, 222 Turnpike Rd., Turners Falls. jp44@comcast.net.

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels and experiences. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Andrea Gibson Hey Galaxy Tour: 8 p.m. $21 – $26. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St, Northampton.

Big Saturday Jam-boree with Under the Tree Music Company: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. 5 for ages 1 and up – under 1 free. Art and music making for kids! Let’s celebrate Saturday in style with a dance party music jam and art making. Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Billy Wylder at The Stone Church with The Break Maids: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $12. The Stone Church, 210 Main St, Brattleboro.

Jon O’Neil: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Karaoke Dance Party: 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Free. Karaoke Dance Party in the Tin Can Alley Lounge at Canal Lanes in Southampton. With Raffles to Benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts. Canal Lanes & Tin Can Alley Lounge, 74 College Highway, Southampton. djnt7430@gmail.com.

Lobsterz From Marz – New England’s Longest Running Dead Band: 8:30 p.m. $10 – $15. Lobsterz from Marz formed in the mid-’80s as a jam band, and quickly became exclusively a Grateful Dead tribute. Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

The Mammals with Mike + Ruthy: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $10. The Basement Music Series at the Masonic Hall, 504 Main St., Bennington.

Moe: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Calvin Theatre, 19 King St., Northampton.

OroborO / John Trudeau / Joy on Fire (NJ) / Rebel Base: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. $5 in advance, $10 day of show. Shred-fest at The Perch featuring OroborO, John Trudeau, Joy on Fire (from New Jersey), and Rebel Base. A blistering night of masterful melodies! Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 413-774-0150.

Chamber Choir, University Chorale, Springfield Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. $22 – $65. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst. 413-577-2154. music@music.umass.edu.

Popa Chubby: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Rachel Laitman Trio + Jim Eagan and Anand Nayak: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10. Laitman’s deft voice and smoldering lyrics are the core of dynamic, exciting trio. Eagan & Nayak spin old-time blues and ballads with quiet grace. Montague Bookmill, 440 Greenfield Rd., Montague. ctesongs@gmail.com.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Verdi Requiem: Symphony Hall, Springfield.

Tom and Corrie: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Free. Tom and Corrie return to Fort Hill with new tunes and old favorites. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton. 413-387-7414. cdoerge33@gmail.com.

Tony Vacca, Massamba Diop: 8 p.m. $10 – $20. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke.

Trailer Trash Debuts at Club: 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Club One, 60 North Westfield St., Agawam.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Ephrat Asherie Dance: Odeon: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Neither Wolf Nor Dog: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. $8.25 – $10.25. Adapted from the novel, the story follows an author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life by a 95 year old Lakota elder. Matinee (all shows before 6 PM) and Adult Evening. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College S., South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

The 39 Steps: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. Donations are appreciated. American International College/Griswold Theatre, 1000 State St., Springfield. 413-654-1486. frank.borrelli@aic.edu.

Hilarity for Charity: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $20. View Street Tavern, 92 View St., Chicopee.

NYC Comedy Night: 8 p.m. $14. Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom, 36 Main St., Northampton.

Dance Performance: Junior Choreography Dance Projects: $5 – $10. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst. 413-577-2154. music@music.umass.edu.

The Laramie Cycle: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

Meet Amherst Ballet: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Get to know the top-notch ballet school located right in Amherst! Food and drink, live music, a peek at choreography presented by our dancers. This is a fundraising event; donations will be requested.. Amherst Ballet, 29 Strong St., Amherst. 413-549-1555. heather.reichgott@gmail.com.

Men On Boats: $5 – $10. True(ish) history of an 1869 expedition to chart the course of the Colorado River. Theatre 14, Smith College, 122 Green St., Northampton. 413-585-3222. artsinfo@smith.edu.

TAR2F!, An Irreverent Musical Comedy: 7:30 p.m. $25 general; $20 students and seniors. Musical comedy by Jeff Olmsted, was adapted from Molière’s Tartuffe. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. silverthornetheater.org.

SUNDAY 4/29

MUSIC

A Spring Recital: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Baritone Steve Curylo performs with pianist Clifton J. Noble Jr. Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., Chicopee. 413-594-1800. cpl@chicopeepubliclibrary.org.

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Brothers McClurg: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. $20. First Baptist Church, 131 Main St., North Adams.

Easthampton LoveSong Cafe: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Music from Neil Diamond and Linda Ronstadt. To benefit Parkinson’s disease research. Easthampton Congregational Church, Easthampton.

Isle of Klezbos in Concert: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. $20 – $25. Children 12 and under $12.50 at the door. IMA’s Big Barn, 165 Cape St., Goshen. 413-268-3074. imaeast@aol.com.

Marbin at 13th Floor Music Lounge: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. 13th Floor Music Lounge (above JJ’s), 99 Main St., Florence.

UMass Vocal Jazz Ensemble: 1 p.m. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst. 413-577-2154. music@music.umass.edu.

Rootstock: Vulf Street Dive: 8 p.m. $8 adv/ $10 door. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Salt City Shakedown at The Stone Church: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $10. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

TNT Karaoke: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Neither Wolf Nor Dog: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. $8.25 – $10.25. Adapted from the novel, the story follows an author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life by a 95 year old Lakota elder. Matinee (all shows before 6 PM) and Adult Evening. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

The 39 Steps: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Free. Donations are appreciated.. American International College/Griswold Theatre, 1000 State St., Springfield. 413-654-1486. frank.borrelli@aic.edu.

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Sign up starts at 7. Drinks and food available. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

The Laramie Cycle: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

