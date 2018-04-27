Pick of the Day 4/29: Salt City Shakedown at the Stone Church in Brattleboro

Syracuse may be one of the dreariest cities in the union, but that doesn’t mean their music scene doesn’t have a few bright spots. Check out Salt City Shakedown, a three band tour featuring Sophistafunk, who combines spoken-word, old-school hip hop, and funky rhythms; reggae veterans Root Shock, whose heavy drum and bass blended with American roots and soul make them hometown faves; and Syracuse funk/rockers Skunk City. They’re at the Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro, Sunday, April 29 at 8 p.m.- 11 p.m. Tickets are $8-$10.

