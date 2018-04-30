Local Calendar: Monday 4/30- Thursday 5/3

MONDAY 4/30

MUSIC

UMass Symphony Band & Percussion Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Joint concert. $5 – $10. Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, UMass, Amherst. 413-545-2511. music@music.umass.edu.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Conversations With Nick Cave at Academy of Music Theatre: 8 p.m. $39.50 – $79.50. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Far Out Film Discussion: Donnie Darko: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. Far Out Film Discussion is formatted like a book club: check out the film, watch it at home, and attend the meeting to discuss it. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Film Screening: Patagonia Treasure Trail: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. Independent film set in an Arizona you didn’t know exists. Presented by the writer/director Michele Gisser. Forbes Library, 20 West St, Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Neither Wolf Nor Dog: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. $8.25 – $10.25. Adapted from the novel, the story follows an author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life by a 95 year old Lakota elder. Matinee (all shows before 6 PM) and Adult Evening. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show: 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual – and totally free! – “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Free. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. info@happiervalley.com.

TUESDAY 5/1

MUSIC

UMass Chapel Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. $5 – $10. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst. 413- 545-2511. music@music.umass.edu.

The Sirens of South Austin at The Parlor Room: 7 p.m. $15 – $17. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Spring Choral Festival: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public (donations accepted). 5/1, 6:30pm. Featuring choirs from the Northampton Community Music Center. Edwards Church, 297 Main St., Northampton. 413-585-0001. sam@ncmc.net.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Shaha: The Storytellers: 7:30 p.m. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: 7 p.m. HD screening of performance by Britain’s National Theatre. $26. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

WEDNESDAY 5/2

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. All ages, free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 1-413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Creacion Latin Big Band: Free. 7 p.m. 20-piece big band w/ Frances Rahaim plays salsa, chcha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, son, bolero. Open dance floor. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Hop Along: 8 p.m. DSP Northampton Presents Hop Along. $15adv/ $18dos. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Irish Slow Session: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free; suggested $5 donation. DeCice Hall at The Marian Center, 1365 Northampton St., Holyoke. lvirishslowsession@aol.com.

Magic Triangle Jazz Series: Dave Burrell: 8 p.m. $7 – $15. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst. (413) 320-1089. gsiegel@umass.edu.

Music in the Noon Hour: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Free. A Musical Tribute to Smith’s Trees. Mary Hubbell, soprano, Monica Jakuc Leverett, piano. Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

Open Mic at The Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. the harp irish pub, 163 sunderland rd, North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

The Steel Wheels: 7 p.m. $25 – $30. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Backpack Full of Cash: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Free. Feature-length documentary explores the growing privatization of public schools and the resulting impact on America’s most vulnerable children. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton. 413-535-2415. HolyokeRSVP@massteacher.org.

Reslilence: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Documentary about adverse childhood experiences and what science shows about health outcomes. Followed by facilitated discussion. Hatfield Elementary School, 33 Main St., Hatfield. 413-437-5736. laurieloisel@gmail.com.

THURSDAY 5/3

MUSIC

Honeysuckle: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Live Music!: The Moores: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Professor Louie And The Crowmatix: 7 p.m. $15 – $20. Rock 'n' roll, blues, gospel and "Roots Music Royalty." Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Yarn w/s/g/ Mamma’s Marmalade: 7 p.m. $15 – $20. $15 advance – $20 day of show. Yarn is a Grammy-nominated roots/Americana band. Mamma’s Marmalade explores blues to old time, gypsy jazz to bluegrass. Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Finding Meaning in Our Shared Watersheds: 7 p.m. Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 7:30 p.m. Free. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South Street, Williamstown. pr@clarkart.edu. Eastern States Exposition Presents Melha Shrine Circus: Eastern States Exposition, W., Springfield.

Grad Dance Event: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. The annual performance showcasing new solo work by first year MFA dance candidates: Nikki Carrara, Lucille Jun, Michelle Kassmann, and Anna Maynard. $1. Scott Gym, 106 Lower College Ln., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Head & The Load by William Kentridge: Mass MoC. 1040MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

