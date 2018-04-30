Pick of the Day 4/30: Patagonia Treasure Trail at the Forbes

Patagonia Treasure Trail is about a mother/daughter’s road trip on horseback into “the environmentally delicate and politically volatile territory of southern Arizona. A large commercial mining company has claimed the Patagonia Mountains, and the environmentalist mother wants to enjoy the area before the digging begins.” Devastated by a job loss, the daughter finds herself at odds with her mother’s political correctness. But on their excursion, “a magical and breathtaking encounter occurs with an endangered animal,” and the two women come together and discover that they may be able to save the “environmentally sensitive” from the devastation of mining. The film will be presented by the writer/director Michele Gisser. Forbes Library, 20 West St, Northampton. 413-587-1012. Reference@forbeslibrary.org

Related Posts