Pick of the Day 5/1: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Tennessee Williams knew how to create drama. And his Pulitzer Prize winning 1955 masterpiece Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is the perfect example. Brick, Maggie, Big Daddy and the gang are gathered for Big Daddy’s birthday. Simply put, these people are the worst. Greedy, superficial liars – the whole lot of them. So it’s no wonder when they’re all together, things reach a fever pitch. The secrets and lies are threatening to tear Maggie and Brick’s marriage apart. Do they? Or do they reconcile in the heat of the Mississippi summer? The whole family has to come to grips with the truth, but who’s lying and who’s telling the truth? This production is a live taping from director Benedict Andrew’s 2017 revival on London’s West End. It stars Sienna Miller alongside Jack O’Connell and Colm Meaney. Tuesday, May 1, at 7 p.m. Amherst Cinema., 28 Amity St., Amherst.

