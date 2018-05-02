Calendar: Thursday 5/3 – Sunday 5/6

THURSDAY 5/3

MUSIC

Honeysuckle: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Live Music!: The Moores: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Professor Louie And The Crowmatix: 7 p.m. $15 – $20. Rock ‘n’ roll, blues, gospel and “Roots Music Royalty.” Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. at Platform Sports Grill (Union Station). Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Yarn w/s/g/ Mamma’s Marmalade: 7 p.m. $15 – $20. $15 advance – $20 day of show. Yarn is a Grammy-nominated roots/Americana band. Mamma’s Marmalade explores blues to old time, gypsy jazz to bluegrass. Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Neither Wolf Nor Dog: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. $8.25 – $10.25. Adapted from the novel, the story follows an author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life by a 95 year old Lakota elder. Matinee (all shows before 6 PM) and Adult Evening. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

Finding Meaning in Our Shared Watersheds: 7 p.m. Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 7:30 p.m. Free. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South Street, Williamstown. pr@clarkart.edu.

Eastern States Exposition Presents Melha Shrine Circus: Eastern States Exposition, W., Springfield.

Grad Dance Event: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. The annual performance showcasing new solo work by first year MFA dance candidates: Nikki Carrara, Lucille Jun, Michelle Kassmann, and Anna Maynard. $1. Scott Gym, 106 Lower College Ln., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Head & The Load by William Kentridge: Mass MoC. 1040MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

FRIDAY 5/4

MUSIC

A Night of Tom Petty with Muswell Hillbillies: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Iron Horse Entertainment/IHEG, 20 Center St, Northampton.

Dan Daniels Band: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton. 413-204-7334. ddan9@comcast.net.

The Fawns, Field Day, Love Love: 8:30 p.m. $8 – $12. $20 – $25. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Jeffrey Foucault at Stone Church w/ Zak Trojano: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. In two decades on the road Jeffrey Foucault has become one of the most distinctive voices in American music. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro. 802-579-9960. stonechurchvt@gmail.com.

Kicking off Pride weekend with Jessica Kirson, Matteo Lane and Jess Miller: Stand Up for Pride: 8 p.m. $25 – $40. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Mike Birbiglia “The New One“: 8 p.m. Calvin Theatre, 19 King St., Northampton.

Pulp Poetry Slam & Music Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5. 17 and under get in FREE. Pulp Slam makes space for honest, breathtaking poets & musicians. Twice a month Pulp has a poetry slam, poetry feature, & music open mic. Eastworks Room 160. 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. pulppoetryslam@gmail.com.

Strictly Bluegrass Jam: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Free. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Late Nights: The Last Unicorn: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 7:30 p.m. Free. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. pr@clarkart.edu.

Encore! An Evening to Celebrate High School Musicals: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

James and the Giant Peach Jr: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

SATURDAY 5/5

MUSIC

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels and experiences. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Art Garfunkel: 8 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Bach’s Partitas for Keyboard: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. A performance and residency to begin a compendium of interpretive possibilities. Enrico Elisi, piano. Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-6637. info@yellowbarn.org.

David Grover’s Free Children’s Concert: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Dixit Dominus – The Voice of Order over Chaos: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. $35. Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington.

EMC Band: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Greenfield Harmony Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $15/$12. French Canadian focus with musicians Nicholas Williams and Pascal Gemme from the Quebecois band Genticorum Wesley United Methodist Church, 98 N. Maple St., Hadley. 413-824-9970. mcbrass@vermontel.net.

Karrin Allsyon Masterclass: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. $10. Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, 220 Main St., Northampton.

Lake Street Dive – Benefit for The Shea!: 8 p.m. $49.99 – $99.99. The Shea Theater, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

In Process with Zoe Scofield: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow, 358 George Carter Rd., Becket.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 7:30 p.m. Free. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. pr@clarkart.edu.

The Great Gatsby: 1:30 p.m. General Seats $55 and Premium Seats $75. The National Players, America’s longest-running touring company returns to Holyoke with their production of The Great Gatsby. Wistariahurst Museum, 238 Cabot St., Holyoke. 413-540-0200. info@mifafestival.org.

James and the Giant Peach Jr: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

The Tattooed Man Tells All: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

SUNDAY 5/6

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: May 6, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

The Joe Belmont Experience: May 6, 6 p.m. $10 – $15. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Kirtan with Dave Russell: May 6, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $12 to $20 requested donation but not required. Call and response singing of simple Sanskrit chants. The Yoga Sanctuary, Thornes Market, 150 Main St., Northampton. 413-374-0789. dave@daverussellkirtan.com.

Valley Classical Concerts presents The Attacca String Quartet: May 6, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Adults $33.00, special family and student pricing available. A standard-bearer of an amazing generation of American quartets makes its VCC debut. Works by Pulitzer-winner Caroline Shaw, Mendelssohn and Beethoven. Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College, 144 Green Street, Northampton. 413-586-0458. info@valleyclassicalconcerts.org.

Valley Jazz Voices presents the Karrin Allyson Trio: May 6, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $20. Unitarian Society, 220 Main St., Northampton.

TNT Karaoke: May 6, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

16th Annual Anti-Racism Film Festival: May 6, 1:30 p.m. Free. All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 399 Main St., Greenfield. 413- 772-0003. lynn@starstruckdesign.com.

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: May 6, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Sign up starts at 7. Drinks and food available. 21+ Free. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave,. Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

In Process with Zoe Scofield: May 6, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow, 358 George Carter Rd., Becket.

Eastern States Exposition Presents Melha Shrine Circus: May 6, Eastern States Exposition, W. Springfield.

The Tattooed Man Tells All: May 6, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St, Greenfield.

