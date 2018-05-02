Pick of the Day 5/3: The Head & The Load by William Kentridge

My buddy Meg Bantle chose The Head and the Load as one of her Staff Picks. So I will defer to her for my Pick of the Day: “Check out William Kentridge as he and his 50 person theater troop end their two week residency at MASS MoCA with this work-in-progress performance. Kentridge’s work is described as lyrical and poetic, but is also deeply political. The Head & The Load addresses subjects including apartheid, colonialism, and totalitarianism, based on Kentridge’s critical musings on the country where he grew up, South Africa. 8 p.m., $16 in advance, $25 at the door. MASS MoCA, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

Related Posts