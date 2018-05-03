So … that’s it for Rosenberg

Former Senate President Stanley Rosenberg will soon become former Senator Stanley Rosenberg. Following an ethics committee report made public Wednesday, Rosenberg announced Thursday he would be stepping down in his role as a state Senator effective the end of day Friday.

Here is his statement:

“As I have stated repeatedly over the last 5 months, I deeply regret the difficulties that this situation has created for the members, the staff and the institution of the Senate.

“In its report, Hogan Lovells found no conduct by me that violated Senate Rules or state ethics law, no evidence that Bryon influenced my actions as Senate President, and no knowledge on my part of any alleged sexual advances, assaults or attempts by Bryon to influence other senators or staff.

“The report does, however, summarize statements from witnesses alleging that Bryon engaged in actions that harmed them and others, and it finds fault with my not having done more to control Bryon’s access to information and to the people who worked in and around the Senate.

“Although, as the report notes, I was unaware of many of the events attributed to Bryon, and took steps to address those incidents that came to my attention, that does not diminish my sorrow at what reportedly transpired or my sense of responsibility for what the Ethics Committee concludes was a failure on my part in not doing more to protect the Senate. I have devoted nearly forty years of my life to public service with over 25 years in the Senate, motivated always by the best interests of that body and my constituents. To the extent my efforts fell short, and most especially to all who have been affected by the events described in the Hogan Lovells report, I convey my sincere apology.

“I had hoped that, with the conclusion of the investigation, I would be able to focus, once again, on representing my constituents and contributing meaningfully to the work of the Senate. In light, however, of the disciplinary measures recommended by the Ethics Committee, it would not be fair to my constituents to have a representative in the Senate who lacked the authority to represent their interests fully. I have resigned from my position as State Senator for the Hampshire Franklin and Worcester District effective Friday May 4, 2018 at 5 p.m.”

Rosenberg’s primary opponent, Chelsea Kline, also issued a statement on Thursday:

“I want to thank Senator Rosenberg for making the right decision for survivors, for the Senate, and for the district in stepping down today. Senator Rosenberg leaves an impressive progressive legacy that has improved lives throughout Massachusetts. In stepping down, Senator Rosenberg makes room for survivors, for the district, and for the progressive movement to move forward and to move on.”

Kline is the only candidate other than Rosenberg who filed signatures for the Senate seat, and the deadline was Tuesday. Under Senate rules, a special election would only be called if a vacancy occurs before April 1, and his seat will remain empty until November.

Other candidates wanting to run for the vacant seat can mount a write-in campaign.

Dave Eisenstadter can be reached at deisen@valleyadvocate.com.

