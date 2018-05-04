Pick of the Day 5/4: The Tattooed Man Tells All

The weekend has begun and you can take your pick of great events happening this weekend. My recommendation? The Tattooed Man Tells All. This solo stage piece was written by Peter Wortsman. Wortsman interviewed Holocaust survivors in the 1970s and distilled them into one character he calls simply “the Old Man.” The production will be directed by Ellen Kaplan and stars Keith Langsdale. The Old Man relives and retells his experiences in the camp; the audience, in effect, becomes the interviewer. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18- $20. Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Related Posts