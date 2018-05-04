Pick of the Day 5/5: The Great Gatsby

Want a little drama on your Saturday? The Great Gatsby remains one of America’s greatest works of fiction, and it’s going to be staged by the National Players at the Wisteriahurst Museum in Holyoke today at 1:30. The Jazz Age never looked so beautiful and glamorous than in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 masterpiece. Here’s the gist (in case you’re in the dark): Daisy’s cousin Nick will guide you through the champagne fueled chaos of The Great Gatsby’s summer of love…and murder! Celebrating its 69th season, National Players is a theater ensemble “bringing innovative theater to communities large and small across the United States.” This 2 hour show starts at 1:30 p.m. 238 Cabot St., Holyoke. 413-322-5660.

