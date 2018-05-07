Local Calendar: Monday 5/7 – Thursday 5/10

MONDAY 5/7

MUSIC

Bob Schneider: May 7, 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show: May 7, 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual – and totally free! – “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St, Northampton. info@happiervalley.com.

TUESDAY 5/8

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

National Theatre Live: Young Marx: May 8, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

WEDNESDAY 5/9

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. All ages, free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

An Evening with Brand X: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Beatnik Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Poetry, music, art, writings, readings, presentations, rants. Open to everyone! Free. The Ashfield Lake House, 141 Buckland Rd., Ashfield. 413-628-0158. beatnik.openmic@gmail.com.

Deadgrass: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $12 – $15. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Hip Hop Night with Crazefaze dance crew: 7 p.m. Beginner-intermediate hip hop classes from 7–8 p.m. The event is free; lessons cost $10 for adults or $5 for youth. Support local hip hop! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

open mic at the harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. the Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg. 9:30pm-1:30am at Platform Sports Grill (Union Station). Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

THURSDAY 5/10

MUSIC

Bellwether: Milford Graves Full Mantis w/ Director Jake Meginsky: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Live Music! Galvanizer: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Live Music: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill R, Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Ray Mason: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. The Dream Away Lodge, 1342 County Rd., Becket. 413-623-8725.

SSO Spring FUN-Raiser: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets $50. Wine, Food, Music and Games. Must be 21+ to attend, Carriage House at Barney Estates at Forest Park, 200 Trafton Rd., Springfield. 413-733-0636.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 41-341-3161.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Unbounded: 7:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. $11. Adventure-travel documentary following a young crew of four as they hike and pack-raft for four months into the infinite region known as Patagonia. Cinemark at Hampshire Mall, 367 Russell St., Hadley. 774-402-0757.

The Glass Menagerie: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $13 w/Brattleboro Museum membership.Shoot the Moon Theater performs. $15 General Admission; Hooker-Dunham Theater, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. info@shootthemoontheater.com.

