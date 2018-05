Bob Schneider is a bona fide artist. Not only is this guy an award winning singer/songwriter, he’s a terrific visual artist, as well. The Dallas Morning News says of his musical stylings: Bob Schneider is “a musical omnivore eager to devour any genre that sounds appetizing.” He’ll be stopping by the Iron Horse tonight at 7 p.m., delighting audiences with his chill, relaxed vocals and easy coolness. Check him out! Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St, Northampton.

Related Posts