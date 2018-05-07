Podcast: Sex workers Bella Vendetta and Brook Rain speak out against SESTA

The federal anti sex trafficking law known as SESTA/FOSTA was passed nearly unanimously by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump earlier this spring, but local consensual sex workers says the law does little to stop sex trafficking while taking away protections for their already dangerous work.

Bella Vendetta and her girlfriend Brook Rain are both sex workers in Western Mass and talk about what the law does and how it endangers consensual sex workers locally and all over the country and about their march at the Northampton Pride Parade.

Related Posts