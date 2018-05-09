Pick of the Day 5/9: Brand X at the Iron Horse

Brand X has been on the music circuit off and on since 1975, and they’re coming to the Iron Horse tonight. They’re “a multi-national jazz fusion band formed in London by the great Phil Collins and a couple of other blokes. They’ve recently released their CD Locke and Loaded and are making the rounds. The Iron Horse describes their sound as thus: “Today the band carries with it more Funk and Rock and less Jazz, but the improv sections are still pure heaven.” Which means if you like the trippy energetic fusion sound they boasted in the past, you’ll probably get a taste of during the show. Tickets are $35 in advance $40 cash only at the door. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. 7 p.m.

