Calendar: Thursday 5/10 – Sunday 5/13

THURSDAY 5/10

MUSIC

Bellwether: Milford Graves Full Mantis w/ Director Jake Meginsky: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Live Music! Galvanizer: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Live Music: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Ray Mason: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. The Dream Away Lodge, 1342 County Rd., Becket. 413-623-8725.

SSO Spring FUN-Raiser: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets $50. Wine, Food, Music and Games. Must be 21+ to attend, Carriage House at Barney Estates at Forest Park, 200 Trafton Rd., Springfield. 413-733-0636.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 41-341-3161.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Unbounded: 7:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. $11. Adventure-travel documentary following a young crew of four as they hike and pack-raft for four months into the infinite region known as Patagonia. Cinemark at Hampshire Mall, 367 Russell St., Hadley. 774-402-0757.

The Glass Menagerie: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $13 w/Brattleboro Museum membership. Shoot the Moon Theater performs. $15 General Admission; Hooker-Dunham Theater, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. info@shootthemoontheater.com.

FRIDAY 5/11

MUSIC

An Evening with Leo Kottke: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

An Evening with The Mother Pluckers: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Free. The Mother Pluckers (Rosemary Caine, Ann Walaszek and Corki Demers) play songs from Ireland on Irish harps plus guitar and mandolin. White Square Books, 86 Cottage St., Easthampton. 413-203-1717. whitesquarebooks@gmail.com.

Green Jelly, SHAT, Beantown Boozehounds, Nick The Barbarian, Left Hand Backwards: 7:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. $15. 13th Floor Music Lounge, 99 Main St., Florence.

Hu: Sound of Soul: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Free. Sound of Soul Event, every 2nd Friday. People of all beliefs are welcome. Link to video: http://www.youtube.com /watch. Northampton Senior Cente67 Conz St., 413-584-5327. dorothyb@crocker.com.

Leo Kottke: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Live Music: Rick & John: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luther Johnson: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. Live music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Richard Dubuc with Santo Tomasine at The Thirsty Mind: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Dubuc is a songwriter who has been called, “The Bob Dylan of Northampton.” Tomasine, on guitar, has performed and recorded with many local heroes. Thirsty Mind Cafe, 23 College St., South Hadley. radubuc@gmail.com.

Secret Sisters: 7:30 p.m. $20 – $25. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Starlight Express: 7 p.m. $14 – $18. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

The Suitcase Junket: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Suitcase Junket is one-man band Matt Lorenz, working on a dumpster guitar and a kit of busted bottles, forks, bones, gas cans, shoes, saw blades.. $17 – $20. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro. 802-579-9960. stonechurchvt@gmail.com.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Free. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

UU Arts Night Out: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Bobby D. presents a night of valley folk music featuring Bobby D., Caleb Wetherbee, and Dawn and Jeff. Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, 220 Main St., Northampton. 413-527-1900. periodyssey1876@gmail.com.

The Wailers: 9 p.m. $30 – $40. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Unity House Players Present: The Music Man: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. 245 Porter Lake Dr, 245 Porter Lake Dr., Longmeadow.

Late Nights: Star Trek II – The Wrath of Khan: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Cinderella: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $12 Adults / $8 Students & Seniors $17 Belchertown High School Drama Club and the Belchertown Youth Singers presenting Rodger & Hammerstein musical.. Belchertown High School, 142 Springfield Rd., Belchertown.

Fame The Musical: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $10. Pittsfield High School Auditorium, 300 East St., Pittsfield.

The Glass Menagerie: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $15 General Admission; $13 w/Brattleboro Museum membership. Hooker-Dunham Theater, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. info@shootthemoontheater.com.

James and the Giant Peach Jr: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

Red Bike and Mothering Her Memories: 7:30 p.m. Plays by Caridad Svich and Zoe Rose Kriegler Wenk. Hallie Flangan Studio Theater, Smith College, Northampton. smith.edu/smitharts.

Red Flame, a dance-play: Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste 202, Northampton.

Serious Play – Gateway Fringe Fundraising Performance: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. $18. Serious Play Theatre Ensemble presents the two shows going to the August 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The Red Guitar and Do It Now: Manual Override. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke.

SATURDAY 5/12

MUSIC

30th Anniversary Concert – Amandla Chorus: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $10 – $12. All Souls Unitarian Church, 399 Main St., Greenfield.

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels and experiences. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

An Evening with Leo Kottke: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

The Ghost Of Paul Revere at The Parlor Room: 7:30 p.m. $15 – $18. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. $15 general; $12 students and children. Premier of Concerto for Guitar Orchestra by Peter Blanchette. Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College, Northampton. brownpapertickets.com.

Katherine First and the Kitchen Party: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Katherine First & The Kitchen Party bring Celtic, Cape Breton, Bluegrass, and Appalachian together in a celebration of traditional music for all ages. Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main St., Haydenville. 413-268-7757. hilaryemersonlay@gmail.com.

Leo Kottke: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Luthier’s Jazz Night: 5:45 p.m. – 11 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

People Like You & Bluebird Orchestra: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Piper Hopkins: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. Live music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Unity House Players Present: The Music Man: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. 245 Porter Lake Dr., Longmeadow.

Valley Jazz Voices @ Easthampton Art Walk: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Vermont Jazz Center Presents The Chico Pinheiro Quartet: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Vermont Jazz Center, 72 Cotton Mill Hill, Brattleboro.

Mudbound: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Serious Play Fringe Fundraising Performance: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $18, $15 for students and seniors, all $20 at the door. Serious Play presents 3 fundraising shows for exchange with Edinburgh Fringe Festival, featuring The Red Guitar and DO IT NOW: Manual Override Gateway City Arts, 92-114 Race St., Holyoke. 413-588-7439. seriousplaytheatre@gmail.com.

Happier Valley Comedy Show: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Happier Valley Comedy presents a brand new, completely improvised show on the second Saturday of every month. Join the fun! $13. Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St., Northampton. scott@happiervalley.com.

More Improv, More Better Showcase and Jam: 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. $3 – $5. Suggested donation. An open improv jam where anyone is welcome! There will also be a showcase performance by an up-and-coming improv team. Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St., Northampton.

Spotlight Theater Festival: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $10 general / 7 seniors & military / $5 students & alum. Spotlight Theater Festival –performances from area high schools. Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School, 15 Mulligan Dr., South Hadley. 413-552-1580.

Cinderella: $12 Adults / $8 Students & Seniors $17. Belchertown High School Drama Club and the Belchertown Youth Singers presenting Rodger & Hammerstein musical. Belchertown High School, 142 Springfield Rd., Belchertown.

Fame The Musical: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $10. Pittsfield High School Auditorium, 300 East St., Pittsfield.

The Glass Menagerie: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $15 General Admission; $13 w/Brattleboro Museum membership. Hooker-Dunham Theater, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. info@shootthemoontheater.com.

James and the Giant Peach Jr: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

Macbeth: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown.

Red Flame, a dance-play: Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste. 202, Northampton.

Starlight Express: 2 p.m. $14 – $18. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

SUNDAY 5/13

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Court, Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

CANTATA PARA LAS CASAS: 6 p.m. $10. Singers of all ages perform songs from rock, R&B, Motown, jazz, and pop! All for Puerto Rico. Presented by Celia’s Voice Studio – Singer’s Café. Option to donate more for Puerto Rico relief. gateway city arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670.

Evening of Celtic Music & Stories: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Jamie Laval, master fiddler performs unforgettable tunes and recreates the beautiful atmosphere of Ireland, Scotland and Brittany. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. 413-341-3317. jamielavalmusicoffice@gmail.com.

Fanfare Brass Choir Music Concert: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Fanfare Brass Choir presents musical performance of power and finesse. St James and Andrews Church, 8 Church St., Greenfield. 4132-686-5027. tbn8@aol.com.

Jamie Laval: 7 p.m. $20 – $25. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Keith Murphy Presents an Evening of Traditional and Tradition-Inspired Song: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro.

Kirtan with Dave Russell: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Call and response singing of simple Sanskrit chants. $12 – $20 donation level but not required. The Yoga Sanctuary, Thornes Market, 150 Main St., Northampton. 413-374-0789.

Live Music: Goldilocks and the Three Bears: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Men I Trust: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

The Yardbirds w/ Intonition: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. $40 – $50. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

TNT Karaoke: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413 863 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

New Films from Germany: The Invisibles: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. In June 1943, as the Nazis declared the Reich “judenfrei,” thousands of Jews were living in hiding or under false identities in Berlin. Regular admission. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org.

Unity House Players Present: The Music Man: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. 245 Porter Lake Dr., 245 Porter Lake Dr.,

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Free. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Sign up starts at 7. Drinks and food available. 21+. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

The Bolshoi Ballet: Giselle: 12:55 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. $20 general; $9 students. HD screening of performance by the Bolshoi Ballet. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org.

The Cirque: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. $12.50-$40. Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Triple Wheel of Death, Human Slingshot, contortionist, showgirls in the air, Aerialist from Mongolia, more. Mullins Center, 200 Commonwealth Ave., Amherst.

Fame The Musical: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. $10. Pittsfield High School Auditorium, 300 East St., Pittsfield.

James and the Giant Peach Jr: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

Red Flame, a dance-play: Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste 202, Northampton.

Related Posts