Pick of the Day 5/10: The Glass Menagerie

If you want a little Tennessee Williams with a twist, check out Shoot The Moon Theater Company’s production of The Glass Menagerie, Williams’ signature 1944 stage play. Let’s go over the plot before we get to the good stuff. Domineering Amanda Wingfield, has two adult children: Tom the hard working malcontent and Laura, a glass menagerie-loving recluse. Tom, under Amanda’s demands, brings home an unwitting suitor for Laura. After an evening of classic Williams emotional hysteria, Jim breaks Laura’s heart, Tom pushes off for greener pastures, and mom is, well, out of luck. Now, for the good stuff, this production casts a man, Josh Goldstein, as the domineering Amanda. It’s described as a “madcap look into” Williams’ classic play. Hooker-Dunham Theater, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. General admission is $15. May 4-12 at 7:30 p.m. and May 6 at 3 p.m. Shootthemoontheater.com.

