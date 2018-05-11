Pick of the Day 5/11: The Wailers

The legendary Wailers band is at Hawks and Reed tonight. Yep, Bob Marley’s bandmates Aston “Familyman” Barrett, Julian Junior Marvin and Donald Kinsey are in Greenfield to carry on what Spin Magazine listed as #4 in the “50 Greatest Bands of All Times.” For seven years Bob Marley and the Wailers toured and recorded the world and made reggae the giant that it is today. Rastaman Joshua David Barrett is the lead singer these days, but the Wailers site says, “Josh impeccably delivers Bob’s powerful message of Jah love and unity through his engaging performance and interaction with the audience.” Don’t miss it! Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center.