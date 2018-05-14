Local Calendar: Monday 5/14 – Thursday 5/17

MONDAY 5/14

MUSIC

Jeff Holmes Big Band featuring Dawning Holmes, vocals: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Jeff Holmes Big Band featuring Dawning Holmes, vocals. perform arrangements and compositions w/some of the best musicians from the region.121 Club at Eastworks, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Open-mic night: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

The Sea and Cake: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show: 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual – and totally free! – “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. info@happiervalley.com.

Red Flame, a dance-play: Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste. 202, Northampton.

TUESDAY 5/15

MUSIC

Beat Stress, Building Community: Drumming with Ellen Clegg: 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. $14 per drop in, no one turned away. Discover the impressive and inspiring healing power of drumming for ourselves and our community. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St., Northampton. 413-824-8813. ellen@ellenclegg.com.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: May 15, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5. NYC based saxophonist and flutist Don Braden will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Imperium Dreams: Film scsreening. 7 p.m. Discussion follows. Jones Library, 43 Amity St., Amherst.

Red Flame, a dance-play: Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: May 15, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste. 202, Northampton.

WEDNESDAY 5/16

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Classical and Jazz Guitar: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Hadley. Jjewellmd5@gmail.com.

Creacion Latin Big Band: 7 p.m. 20-piece big band w/ Frances Rahaim plays salsa, cha cha, and more. Open dance floor! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Irish Slow Session: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Suggested $5 donation. DeCice Hall at The Marian Center, 1365 Northampton St., Holyoke. lvirishslowsession@aol.com.

Open Mic at the Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. the Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Tales and Tunes: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Leverett Library, 75 Montague Rd., Leverett. 413-548-9220.

Third World: 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. $25 – $30. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413.341.3161.

Wednesday Tunes Series: Andrew Biagiarelli: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Rising Appalachia at Pearl Street Ballroom: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pearl Street Nightclub, 10 Pearl St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Red Flame, a dance-play: Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste. 202, Northampton.

THURSDAY 5/17

MUSIC

CLICK Music Presents: Annie Patterson & Peter Blood: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Advance Sales $12, Door Sales $15. Join Annie Patterson & Peter Blood in an in evening of music and stories. CLICK Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. 413-570-0040.

Disc Jam Pre-Party ft. Kung Fu w/Shantyman and SixFoxWhisky: 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. $18 – $22. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Live Music: Deep C Divers: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Live Music: In Unique Company: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Live Italian music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Matthew Logan Vasquez (of The Delta Spirit): 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

The Messthetics/The Van Pelt/Tiers: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Platform Sports Grill (Union Station). Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Red Flame, a dance-play: Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste. 202, Northampton.

