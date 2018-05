The Sea and Cake is an indie band formed in the way back — 1992. They’re straight out of Chicago and they’re in Northampton tonight at the Iron Horse. Their sound is light and airy, a friendly flurry of melodies and hooks that are very hard to dislike. There’s a little dash of jazz, but mostly just nice — in a really good way. I guess you’ll have to hear them for yourselves. They’re at the Iron Horse tonight at 8:30.

