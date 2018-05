Two sisters from New Orleans bring the sounds of the Appalachians to Northampton tonight. Multi-instrumentalists Leah and Chloe Smith pick, strum, drum and sing — nothing fancy but appealing all the same. It’s quiet music that expects you to listen to the lyrics so be sure to keep your ears open. 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pearl Street Nightclub, 10 Pearl St., Northampton.

