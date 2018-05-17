Pick of the Day 5/18: Red Flame

Jayme Timpson Winell performs this one person hour-long interactive dance-play. The play takes a look at the life and times of Winell’s grandmother Anne Burlak Timpson, known to many as the “Red Flame.” “Anne was a passionate organizer for justice who used song, stories and soup to support working people’s causes,” states the Northampton Center for the Arts website. “The Red Flame jumps in time from the 1930s to the McCarthyist era and back to the present.” $15-30. Seniors and Students $12. Available at the door. To ensure a seat, parties can RSVP to purplejayme@gmail.com. 7 p.m. doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Pioneer Valley Workers Center. 33 Hawley St., Northampton.

