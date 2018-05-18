Pick of the Day 5/19: All Rachmaninoff Season Finale

Here I am borrowing again, but why ignore a perfectly good staff pick made by my buddy and co-worker Chris Goudreau?

Maestro Kevin Rhodes conducts The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s 2017-2018 season finale All-Rachmaninoff. The evening features award winning virtuoso pianist Misha Dichter. “The night’s program includes Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op. 43, a movement that’s been used as a love theme in Hollywood for decades, as well as his last work — Symphonic Dances, and 3 Etudes-Tableaux, which was co-written with composer and Italian violinist Ottorino Respighi.” 7:30 to 10 p.m. Springfield Symphony Orchestra, 1441 Main St., Springfield.

