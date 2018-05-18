Pick of the Day 5/20: The Rider

“No more riding, no more rodeos, if you don’t stop, your seizures are gonna get worse.” That’s kind of crux of Brady Jandreau’s delimma. Jandreau was injured in a riding accident curtailing his rising star on the rodeo circuit. He’s told his competition days are over. But how do you redefine your whole life? “Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete,” states Amherst Cinema’s synopsis. “In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.” Through May 24. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

