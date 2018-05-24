Local Calendar: Thursday 5/24- Sunday 5/27

THURSDAY 5/24

MUSIC

An Evening Peter “Archguitar” Blanchette: 7 p.m. $15 – $45. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Buddy McEarns Band: 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Shea & Co.: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

The Thursday Experiment: 7:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Thursday Experiment, hosted by Bonnie Kane, presents the cutting edge of improvising and experimental music, with new shows monthly. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Platform Sports Grill (Union Station). Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

WMSC Songwriter Showcase: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sparkie Allison, Ray Chaput, Mark Nomad, Robin O’Herin, Peter Nelson, David Brosseau. Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, 1390 Main St., Springfield. sparkieallison@charter.net.

Zydeco Connection: 7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Chamber on the Vine: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Glendale Ridge Vineyard, 155 Glendale Rd., Southampton.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

FRIDAY 5/25

MUSIC

Bluegrass and Beyond Session: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. A bluegrass/newgrass/folk and more jam session. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

EMMY Rival and Fire Letters: 8 p.m. $12 door. Innovative pop sounds. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Gary Hoey: 7 p.m. Hocus Pocus rocketed into the Billboard’s Top 5 Rock Tracks. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Live Music on The Deck: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Wild Bill & The Flying Sparks: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Pride Falls: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Rebecca Holtz Quartet: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Lounge, 4 High St., Brattleboro.

Riot Darlings Rock OUT Weekend: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Strange Creek Campout: Camp Kee-Wanee, 1 Health Camp Rd., Greenfield.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Free. A few ukuleles to borrow. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Late Nights at Amherst Cinema: The Crazies: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

SATURDAY 5/26

MUSIC

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A community ukulele club that meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels and experiences. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

David Grover’s Free Children’s Concert: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Live Music: Eavesdrop: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Live Music on The Deck: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Lower Valley Ramblers: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Masala Jazz: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Nowadays/Spit Take/Final Girl/Standby: 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Riot Darlings Rock OUT Weekend: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St, Easthampton.

The Soul Rebels: 8 p.m. $22. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Springfield Armory Presents Shades of Gray Confederate Camp Band: Armory National Historic Site, Springfield.

Strange Creek Campout: Camp Kee-Wanee, 1 Health Camp Rd., Greenfield.

Western Centuries: 7:30 p.m. $12 in advance $15 at door. Songs from the Deluge will lift heavy hearts, turn spilled beer into ballads, and bring country music home as epic odysseys from parts unknown. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. abbie@signaturesounds.com.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

Paradise City Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music, 260 artists. Three County Fairgrounds, 54 Fair St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

There Are Things I Didn’t Tell You: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

NYC Comedy Invades Amherst: 7:30 p.m. $10. The O’s, 330 Amherst Rd., Sunderland.

NYC Comedy Night: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $14. Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom, 36 Main St., Northampton.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

SUNDAY 5/27

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Court, Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

BarnTone Presents: 7th Annual Backyard Bash with Western Centuries: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 1401 Green River Rd., Williamstown. .

Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Kirtan with Dave Russell: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $12 – $20 donation level but not required. Call and response singing of simple Sanskrit chants from gentle (like being hugged) to totally rocking. The Yoga Sanctuary, Thornes Market, 150 Main St., Northampton. 413-374-0789. dave@daverussellkirtan.com.

Live Music: Juggler Meadow String Band: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Live Music on The Deck: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Check platformsportsgrill.com for the complete schedule. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Riot Darlings Rock OUT Weekend: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Strange Creek Campout: Camp Kee-Wanee, 1 Health Camp Rd., Greenfield.

Paradise City Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music, 260 artists. Three County Fairgrounds, 54 Fair St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

There Are Things I Didn’t Tell You: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Sign up starts at 7. Drinks and food available. Free, 21+. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

Related Posts