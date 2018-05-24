Staff Picks: Bishops Lounge, Open Hearth Cooking Demo, and Fiddlers Green Contra with Luke Donforth

Open Hearth Cooking Demonstration // SATURDAY

Mmmm, there’s nothing like home cooked food; but what’s even better is learning how to cook food from scratch an open hearth flame. Explore old cookbooks with Historic Deerfield’s Open Hearth Cooking Demonstration, which includes typical recipes from the late 18th Century using seasonal ingredients like fresh herbs and asparagus. Dig in! Historic Deerfield, 80 Old Main St., Deerfield, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Gina Beavers

Carinae, Salami Rose Joe Louis, and Sun Parade at Bishops Lounge // SATURDAY to SUNDAY

If you’re looking to catch some great local music, look no further than Bishops Lounge in Northampton this weekend. Hadley-based psychedelic rock group Carinae, Northampton-based grunge soaked power pop Sun Parade, and touring artist, Salami Rose Joe Louis, a souful singer-songwriter from California will be included on the bill. Bishops Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $5.

— Chris Goudreau

Fiddlers Green Contra with Luke Donforth // SATURDAY

Luke Donforth will lead a Fiddlers Green Contra dance this Saturday at Munson Memorial Library Amherst featuring music by Susan Cogner (fiddle) and Carol Compton (piano) along with the Fiddlers Green Dance Band. Whether you’re a beginner uke player or an expert guitarist, musicians are welcome to take a seat onstage. No partner or experienced is needed. Munson Memorial Library, 1046 S. East St., Amherst, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Admission $10 or $25 per family. Suggested ages 10 and up.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Related Posts