New Orleans brass always sounds good. The phenomenal brand of brass music that originates out of the bayou is personified by the eight-piece powerhouse group The Soul Rebels. The Village Voice says the Soul Rebels are “the missing link between Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong.” These guys have collaborated with everyone from Snoop Dogg to Billie Joe Armstrong. They are top notch musicians that bring good times wherever they go. Tickets are $22. Mass MoCa, 1040 Mass MoCa Way, North Adams.

Related Posts